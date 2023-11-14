A Murder at the End of the World episode 2: Who killed Bill?

Now that we are a couple of episodes into A Murder at the end of the World, the central mystery seems clear. Who killed Bill? Obviously, he and Darby Hart had a deep connection, and felt themselves at the center of a surprising reunion in Iceland.

Yet, shortly after said reunion happened, tragedy struck and Bill found himself removed from the world entirely. We earned at the conclusion of episode 1 that he was dead; meanwhile, throughout the second episode it became all the clearer that an overdose was the cause of what happened.

Yet, here is of course the twist: We are talking here about someone intentionally causing Bill to OD. Based on the evidence Darby has compiled (with the assistance of the hotel AI in Ray), she has been able to determine that this is not something that he did to himself. However, the questions still remain about the true responsible party, and the largest clue that we have for now is an ominous marked man who startled Darby on the video footage.

Whoever this is, they are clearly someone involved, and it seems like there might be two people who you can rule out at present in David and Ziva, who were both seen close to the same time in the video.

What’s the importance of all the flashbacks?

Personally, this is one of the greatest curiosities we have at the moment. Remember that in the premiere, we spent a lot of time with Darby and Bill amidst one of their investigations; meanwhile, a lot of episode 2 was about their first meeting and some of the time Emma Corrin’s character spent working with her father. There are deeper meanings here, even if it is not entirely clear at present.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

