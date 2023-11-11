A Murder at the End of the World video: Emma Corrin, cast speak

In just a matter of days, A Murder at the End of the World is going to arrive over on Hulu. How excited should you be? Well, in a word, very. This could be one of the best new mysteries of the year, and you have to love the cast and crew that have been assembled here.

After all, think about the creative pedigree of co-creator Brit Marling, previously of The OA. Meanwhile, you also have The Crown alum Emma Corrin alongside a heavy-hitter like Clive Owen. The premise itself is fascinating, given that this is all about wealth in the modern era, and what happens when some of the world’s most brilliant people congregate to try and solve a puzzle that is not easy for them to unravel.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see Marling, Corrin, and others talk about the series in a new featurette, and we think that this does a good job of establishing what this show is really about. If you think that this is just a reinvention of Clue, it’s a little more complicated than that. These are characters who are going to be cut off from technology and tested to see what their true mettle is in the most dangerous of settings.

Based on what we know about this genre and the people involved, we tend to think that A Murder at the End of the World is going to be more complicated than it first seems. Over these seven episodes we could see new mystery after new mystery, and who knows exactly where the story will lead? The questions are a major part of the fun.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

