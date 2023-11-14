A Murder at the End of the World episode 3 air date, what’s ahead

After the big premiere today on Hulu, do you want to learn a little bit more about A Murder at the End of the World episode 3?

First things first, let’s start things off here by discussing the schedule for the Emma Corrin series. We were lucky to get the first two episodes at once, and that was largely due to the fact that the streamer and FX want to get you hooked on the show right away. From here, though, we’re going to see things shift slightly. There will be an episode a week the rest of the way, with the objective here being to keep you engaged and/or discussing it the rest of the way.

So what can we say in particular about A Murder at the End of the World episode 3? The title here is “Survivors,” and the synopsis below gives you a slightly better sense of what lies ahead:

Darby plays the role of the perfect guest in order to covertly investigate the crime. She finds she may be getting closer to the truth when another life is taken.

Do we have a serial killer on our hands here?

There is a good possibility that this is the case, though the truth could actually be a little bit more complicated. To be specific, we may be looking at a situation here in which there is someone acting out of self-preservation in order to ensure that the truth does not remain uncovered.

The hardest thing to digest right now is the fact that there are only seven episodes here; we wish that we’d be able to stick around here for a least a good five or six more than that.

What do you most want to see moving into A Murder at the End of the World episode 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

