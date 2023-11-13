Magnum PI season 5: The biggest obstacles, benefits ahead

We know that Magnum PI season 5 has a lot going for it already, from great action to humor, romance, and a whole lot more. Are things going to even better in the remaining five episodes? We certainly tend to think so!

Now, are these episodes going to offer up a chance to boost viewership for the show? Let’s just say there are some opportunities here, even if there are also obstacles.

First and foremost here, let’s just take a moment to discuss what some of the things are that are currently standing in the show’s way. There are two things that you have to be aware of moving forward. For starters, the fact that the schedule is going to be so off-and-on. Whether you are a diehard or a casual fan of the NBC show, you have to keep track of when things are going to be airing. There is a new installment airing on Wednesday night, but after that, nothing seemingly until early December. You can’t forget that the show is on, especially if you are watching live. By the time the series is back, there will be competition in the form of the holiday season. You have to be aware of that in advance here!

What the show has going for it…

Beyond just telling great stories, we’re hoping that any concern over the holidays is offset by more people watching during longer nights and colder weather. We do think that at some point over the next five episodes, there is a chance for Magnum PI to draw the best ratings that it has all season. Remember that the bigger the overall numbers are, the more likely it is that we’re going to see a season 6, whether it be at the aforementioned network or somewhere else.

Do DVR ratings and international views count? Absolutely, but some of those are harder to track, and we rely most on the data right in front of us.

Do you think Magnum PI season 5 will perform even better in its remaining episodes?

