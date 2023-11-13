For All Mankind season 4: A surprise The Morning Show tie-in?

There are a lot of things that we loved about the season 4 premiere of For All Mankind, and that included a pretty big surprise.

What are we talking about to be specific here? Well, a rather surprising little Easter egg that fans of The Morning Show may not have taught. While the two shows are not exactly in the same universe, there was a small little nod in last week’s season 4 premiere that would cause you to think that they were.

Thanks to the folks over at The Daily Beast, we’ve now seen a bizarre connection between the two shows in that they each have conservative-leaning networks known as Eagle News. Is this just a coincidence? We don’t think so, and it is a fun little way for Apple TV+ to create some synergy between their shows. We also do think it is important to note that both For All Mankind and The Morning Show are foundational programs for the streaming service. In their own way, they each helped them get off the ground.

The biggest issue that there is here with any shared universe is simply the timeline. Remember that on The Morning Show season 3, a huge deal was made about Bradley Jackson going into space. Meanwhile, on For All Mankind season 4, there are people heading out to Mars for mineral mining around the asteroids … and that story is set in the early 2000’s. We tend to think there’d be a LOT more headlines over at UBA about the space-race if these two shows actually had some sort of shared continuity.

In general, though, we love when series play around like this. We wouldn’t mind getting more of it in the near future. We’ll have our eyes peeled more for any other Easter eggs when the space drama comes back with another new episode later this week.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

