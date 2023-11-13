Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 episode 7 preview

Next week on Fox you’re going to have a chance to see Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 episode 7. Want to know more about it?

Well, first and foremost we should start things off by noting that we are (shockingly) already close to the end of the season. There are only two episodes left and with that in mind, you have to assume that things are going to become more intense than ever. Only so many people are going to be around at the end of the show, so you have to be prepared for that in advance.

Want to get a few more details about what this episode in particular will bring you? Then check out the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 episode 7 synopsis:

With the final stage of selection nearing, the Directing Staff push the recruits to their breaking point – physically, mentally and emotionally – to prove whether or not they truly want to pass. The recruits are taken to a remote mountain range where they are tasked with pulling sleds through two miles of dangerous terrain, then later escaping invasion from enemy hunters, before they take on their last 24 hours of selection in the all-new “Grit” episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test airing Monday, November 20 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SFT-207) (TV-14 L, V)

Ultimately, this is a hard show to figure out exactly who is going to win, largely because so much of it is going to be heavily dependent on what happens with each individual challenge! This sort of uncertainty helps to make the show so interesting, mostly because it gives you so many questions as to what could happen at any given moment. We still have to wait and see if there is going to be another season after all of this, but it does feel like we’re being set up for something pretty special here regardless.

What do you think is coming moving into Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 episode 7?

How do you think it is setting up the finale? Be sure to share right now in the comments! We will have more news soon…

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







