Annika season 2 episode 6 spoilers: An emotional finale

As you prepare to see Annika season 2 episode 6 on PBS, there are so many different things well worth discussing.

First and foremost, we have to indicate that the upcoming story is the finale! We know that British imports tend to be fairly short and with that in mind, every single story matters so much more. You are going to see that play out especially here, as there is a chance to see a murder in Glasgow hit home in some unexpected ways. This could be a chance for Nicola Walker and the rest of the cast to deliver some incredible performances, and we can’t wait and see what is going to be coming up now. Are we worried? Sure, but we also want some great drama.

Below, you can check out the full Annika season 2 episode 6 synopsis with some other updates on what lies ahead:

A brutal murder in Glasgow’s canals hits close to home when the victim is identified as a former police officer.

Is there going to be a big cliffhanger here?

While anything is possible, we personally doubt that to a certain extent. In general, British dramas do not tend to prioritize this sort of thing as much as American shows do. Also, the future of Annika is still somewhat up in the air and we need to exercise a little bit of patience here. We do think a series like this could easily go on for a few more years and honestly, we hope that it does! With Walker no longer a part of Unforgotten, of course we want to see her somewhere else on the air. This show is clearly giving her moments to shine — and, of course, it serves as a prime example of what British dramas tend to do so well when it comes to the mystery genre.

What do you most want to see moving into Annika season 2 episode 6 over on PBS?

Do you have any bold predictions as to how the story is going to end? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







