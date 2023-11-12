Wednesday season 2 filming: The state of things post-strike

For everyone out there excited to see Wednesday season 2, we can at least say this: We’re inching ever closer to seeing it back!

The big headline over the past few days is fairly simple, as the SAG-AFTRA strike came to an official end. Because of this, Jenna Ortega and the rest of the cast will be able to return to work once the scripts are ready and the schedule is set.

Now, we should note that Netflix has already indicated that Wednesday season is one of their top priorities right now, which makes some measure of sense given that the first season was a runaway hit. The problem, at least for now, is the uncertainty surrounding when we’ll actually have a chance to see it. There has been no indication since the end of the strike that filming is going to start immediately, but there is still a chance that it could when we get around to the start of the year.

Now, is there any chance at all that you could see some episodes before the end of the year? Let’s just say that, at least for now, we are considering this to be a longshot. The only way we really envision this happening is in the event Netflix splits up the season into halves. If that transpires, it’s at least something that we couldn’t rule out. We certainly hope that filming will be done by this time next year; the issue after the fact is that Wednesday takes a good bit of time in post-production to render all the different effects.

What can we say at the moment about the story?

While details are scarce, Ortega has noted in the past that you will see an Addams Family character not in the first season. Meanwhile, it will also be darker, and a little bit less focused on any controversial romances.

What do you most want to see moving into Wednesday season 2 over on Netflix?

When do you think that filming is going to begin? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back for other updates.

