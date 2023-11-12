Time season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at BBC One?

Following the season 2 finale today at BBC One, what more can be said for the future of Time? Are we at the end of the road already?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that while there are hopes for more within this world, nothing has been confirmed as of yet. There is no guarantee that a season 3 is coming anytime soon, just as there is also no indication that we would be getting it with the same cast either. Clearly, the idea here is to let everyone focus on what is directly ahead right now, as there can be chances to explore something more a little bit later on.

One of the things that we do like about this show is the willingness that it has to take risks and also cram quite a bit of drama within a short period of time. It makes no bones about what it is trying to present, as you have here an honestly, difficult look at prisons with characters who come from a wide array of different backgrounds. We certainly understand why this show was appealing for Jodie Whittaker, given that it allowed her the chance to do something totally different following her many years on Doctor Who.

If we do manage to get a season 3 down the road, odds are we will be waiting on it for a rather long time. Based on where things stand right now, our feeling is that it would not come on until we get around to early 2025 at the earliest. British shows in general never tend to rush anything along, and nor do they have to. What really matters the most here is that you are able to come up with the right story and that you have a lot of interesting people involved.

For now, let’s just cross your fingers and hope for more good things down the road!

