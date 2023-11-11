All Rise season 3 episode 20: The series finale

Next week on OWN, you are going to have a chance to see All Rise season 3 episode 20. What can we say here in advance?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just say to prepare to get some element of closure. After all, we are gearing up for the series finale! “Sometimes Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction” is the title for this installment, and while we’ve known for a while that this will be the end of the road for the show, there are still questions about loose ends. How many of them are going to be tied up? If you do come out of this still wondering a few things, it is hard to really blame you!

At the time of this writing, though, we should now that OWN has not released all that much in the way of specifics, so you may need to be patient a little while longer to see exactly what the future will hold here. We tend to imagine that there are going to be some challenging stories that put many of the core characters in a difficult situation.

In the end, we really just hope that the end of All Rise does serve as some sort of celebration for a lot of what we have seen over the years. After all, remember first and foremost here the fact that it’s had a pretty long and winding road to be where it is, starting off at CBS before being canceled and moved. We worry that the final episodes have not had all that much of a platform of their own to shine, mostly due to the timeslot on Saturday nights. It remains such an atypical time to bring a show back on the air — we’re sure that it does generate at least a little bit of DVR viewership at the end of the day, but even still.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

