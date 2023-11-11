Stranger Things season 5: Is start of filming imminent?

As so many of you know already, Stranger Things season 5 is going to be the final one over at Netflix — and yes, it’s going to be emotional. There is potential for us to get a ton of epic and critical stuff coming up, and it’s really just a matter of when you are going to have an opportunity to see some of it.

So what can we go ahead and say right now? Well, it starts with the fact that within the relatively near future, production could begin! While Deadline does not have confirmation as of right now on a specific start date, it feels like all signs are indicating that the cast and crew are about to be back at it for what is going to be a grueling but hopefully rewarding send-off for the series.

Of course, one of the reasons why the start of filming is so important is simply because of how much time it takes to bring the world of Stranger Things into reality. Production itself is a process that lasts several months and even after that, there is also a lengthy post-production process that needs to happen. The editing and visual effects take a good while and given all the money involved here, you want things to look and feel perfect.

If we are lucky, we’re going to have a chance to see some of the final season within the first half of 2025 … but it is really far too early to pin something down.

For now…

Let’s just hope that there is at least SOME news that we get a chance to see over the next several months. After all, how frustrating will it be if we don’t get anything at all here? Our answer is very.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

