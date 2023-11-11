Grey’s Anatomy season 20: Early details on filming!

If you are like us, you are probably easy to see Grey’s Anatomy season 20 sooner rather than later on ABC. Unfortunately, a little bit of patience is going to be required here.

So what can we go ahead and tell you right now? Well, it seems as though in a matter of weeks, some of your favorite fictional doctors could be back at it on the show’s Los Angeles set.

According to a report here from Deadline, the plan appears to be getting everyone back on set a little bit later this month. If that happens, there is a good chance that we will have some of these episodes ready to go as early as late January. However, at the same time this may not be anywhere close to when production actually begins. It is important to remember here still that ABC has the ability to bring the show back more or less whenever they want, which does mean it’s possible that we could be waiting until February or March.

As for what lies ahead in the new season, we really don’t think that the show is going to be looking to deviate all that much from what we’ve seen in the past. They have found a formula that works for them for the better part of two decades! At the moment, there is no word on when we will be seeing Meredith again, but it seems as though the door remains very much open for another appearance.

When will you get an official premiere date?

Our feeling is that once filming for the new episodes is underway, there is a good chance that we’re going to get an announcement. Given all of the uncertainty that has been out there over the past few weeks already, we don’t really think that there is going to be much of a hurry to rush things along until then.

