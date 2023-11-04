Grey’s Anatomy season 20: How many episodes? Reported plan

Just how many episodes are we going to be getting over the course of Grey’s Anatomy season 20? This is a worthy thing to wonder at this point. While there has been some encouragement when it comes to the SAG-AFTRA strike as of late, we are still not at the end of the road just yet. The best thing that we can hope for at this point is a fair deal over the next few days.

Regardless of where things go, though, in the immediate future, it does seem as though ABC and the producers behind the medical drama are trying to finalize things behind the scenes. That makes at least some sense, given that they don’t want to be completely rudderless moving into the end of the fall.

According to a new report coming in per Deadline, it looks as though the plan for Grey’s Anatomy right now is to produce a 10-episode season. That is obviously a far smaller number than we’ve seen here in many years, but it’s also a number that it can almost certainly produce in time for them all to air in May. We know that some series are hoping for more of a 13-episode arc, but there are a number of scheduling and cost factors that go into all of this.

When it comes to season 20 of this particular show, we tend to think that the big priority is going to be just continuing to figure out how exactly to make things worth without Ellen Pompeo around. While there’s always a chance she could return here and there, nothing has been altogether confirmed here for the next batch of episodes.

When do we think that these episodes could air?

While we’d love it to be January, don’t be surprised if ABC holds off until March. Remember that historically, they have preferred to air Grey’s Anatomy episodes in big bunches with fewer hiatuses along the way.

