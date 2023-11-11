The Golden Bachelor episode 8 promo: Who will Gerry Turner pick?

At the end of last night’s Women Tell All special, we did get an extended look at not just The Golden Bachelor episode 8, but the rest of the season.

So what are we going to see as the show moves forward? When it comes to episode 8 in particular, the main subject is fantasy suites. As Gerry Turner himself puts it, people his age do still, in fact, “knock boots.” We’re not sure just how saucy things are going to get, but there are going to be at least some conversations about physical intimacy that go along with ones about the long-term future. We do very much get the sense that he wants to figure out if both Leslie and Theresa are going to be right for him after the show — and he if he also is going to be right for them. There are still some tough decisions to be had!

The preview, beyond the fantasy suites, also helps to set the stage for the upcoming finale and, at some point along the way, we’re going to see Gerry more stressed out and emotional than he’s been following the death of his wife. He can’t bear to break someone’s heart and yet, he has to. He’s given both of these women a lot of assurances and because of that, one of the splits is going to be all the more heartbreaking.

For the record, we also see him visiting someone’s room, and we wonder if that has something to do with breaking up with them in advance. We don’t tend to think that Gerry is going to be the sort of person who drags things out for the longest amount of time.

As for who he will pick…

Our gut for the past week or so has suggested that it’s going to be Leslie. However, it could still go either way and a lot of the upcoming conversations will be important with that very thing in mind!

What do you think we will see Gerry do moving into The Golden Bachelor episode 8 on ABC?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

