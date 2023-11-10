Fire Country season 2 filming: Good news as actors’ strike ends!

If you are like us, then you are probably pretty darn eager to see Fire Country season 2 sooner rather than later. How can you not?

Well, let’s go ahead and say the following here — production could be starting before too long! Earlier this week, the SAG-AFTRA strike came to a close and as a result of that, we now have a chance to actually see the show back at some point in late January or February.

So what are we going to be seeing within the new season? It is a wide array of different things here. First and foremost, we have to see some sort of epic resolution to the cliffhanger that we had at the end of this past season. Just remember for a moment here that Bode (Max Thieriot) decided to sacrifice his future for the sake of someone in need. That is very much within his character but, at the same time, we can’t forget about the fact that he’s now admitted to something that he did not do.)

How much longer are the producers going to make him suffer? That’s what we have to wonder about right now, but we also think that it’s a part of a larger journey. Our hope is that at some point in the second season, you are going to have a chance to see in here something big when it comes to a potential release here — after that, maybe we’ll get some romantic moments for him and Gabriela, as well!

Amidst some of the larger stories here, we do at the same time think that there’s going to be some opportunities to get more standalone cases and, beyond just that, also learn more about the rest of the ensemble. Collectively, these are the reason that we keep watching week after week.

