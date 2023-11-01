Fire Country season 2 premiere date: Hopes for November

Now that we are officially into the month of November, are we set to learn some more great stuff when it comes to Fire Country season 2. At the very least, we know that we are theoretically closer to a premiere date … but that also does not mean that it is right around the corner at all.

For those who have been out of the loop for a good while on the future of the firefighter series, here is some of what we can say for the time being. The writers’ room has been open for the next season of the CBS hit for the past few weeks, and it feels clear to say that there are a lot of challenges when it comes to putting the scripts together this time around. Consider the fact that they don’t have a specific episode order, or at least there isn’t a public one out there. Also, they can’t say when the show will even be back on the air. They have to find a way in order to tell stories that exist in a vacuum and can work no matter when they can air … while also be flexible when it counts to episode-count fluctuations down the line.

We hope that production can kick off this month, but that will depend heavily on the state of things with the SAG-AFTRA strike, which has still not reached a completion at this point. We hope that it will within the next week, as there are a lot of conversations actively happening.

It feels irresponsible to come on here and deliver any semblance of false hope. By virtue of that, we just want to say that at the moment, what we are hoping for in November is the end of the strike and at the very least, when Fire Country season 2 will start filming.

As for the premiere date…

Let’s just say, at least for now, that this is a long shot to be announced. If it does get out there, it will be thanks to the actors getting a fair deal and production starting over the next few days.

We should go ahead and reiterate this further: We have a hard time imagining that CBS is going to want to announce anything until they know that the cast and crew are back at work. They don’t want to put any more info out there and then back off of it after the fact.

When do you think we are going to see Fire Country season 2 come back on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back forsome additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







