Chicago Fire season 12: New info on start of filming!

If you are like us (and most of the internet), you are pretty darn excited to see the start of Chicago Fire season 12. How in the world can you not be? There are so many different major events to be excited for at this point; it is largely a matter of when we have a chance to see them.

Today, there is at least some bit of news that we can share about the start of production, something that we are pretty darn excited to see after so many months away. We should remind you that everyone behind the scenes of course wanted to be back sooner, but it was all based on when the actors got a fair deal from the folks at the AMPTP. That has now happened.

So while we are not in a situation where the cast and crew are going to be back to work eventually, rest assured that it is going to be happening at some point sooner rather than later.

How soon are we talking about here? Well, according to a report coming in from Deadline right now, the cast and crew could be back as early as Monday, November 27, on the other side of the Thanksgiving holiday. Now, that is subject to change and it is also worth noting that everyone can start up production at different times, and that’s something that you can’t just forget about at this point.

First and foremost, we know that we want to see on the Chicago Fire premiere — the status of Mouch! Is the character still alive? Or, did he meet his demise for whatever reason following what we saw at the end of season 11? There is also the question of when we’re going to see Stella track down Severide, and there is a reason to have hope there…

