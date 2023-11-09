Big Brother 25 finale: Britney Haynes teases holiday surprise

The Big Brother 25 finale is a mere number of hours away at this point, and that also means a chance to see the “holiday surprise” first reveled by Julie Chen Moonves.

So what in the world is this? Well, based on what the host has said over the past few days, it is something that we have seen before, and our sentiment is that we’re looking at another celebrity season. The idea of a Legends season is more fun, but that’s not something we have seen unless she is considering this and an all-star season the same thing. We’re not sure that they are, given that whatever we’re getting here is going to have a shorter lifespan most likely.

Well, today we have a brand-new tease courtesy of Britney Haynes, who has returned to Twitter for the first time since early this season to declare that she, Frankie Grande, and Danielle Reyes are all back for some sort of reveal tonight. Odds are we’re going to get another round of silliness here in order to better explain whatever is coming up next.

Do we need a winter season so soon?

This is going to be something that CBS ends up finding out in due time. After all, the word “holiday” suggests it’s likely coming at the end of the month and going close to Christmas. This is the shortest gap between seasons that we’ve had since the end of Big Brother 18 and the start of Big Brother: Over the Top, the streaming-only season that was on what was then called CBS All Access. (It’s now referred to as Paramount+.) We suppose that we could be getting another season of that, but it feels unlikely since CBS needs programming.

Our major concern ultimately with a new show is that Big Brother 25 has been 100 days and, honestly, a lot of people are exhausted. Can we really get excited again about something else so soon?

