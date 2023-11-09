Survivor 45 episode 7: Where was Sifu’s Shot in the Dark?

In the aftermath of last night’s Survivor 45 episode 7, we understand if you have a number of questions. For the sake of this one, why not discuss Sifu and the Shot in the Dark?

If you watched last night’s Tribal Council, then you could see Sifu make it pretty clear that he was nervous about being voted out and recognized that it may be his time. Why not go ahead and play it? He saw first-hand that it worked to save Kaleb, and he didn’t have that much to lose here, all things considered.

As it turns out, the answer here is actually not that surprising — it only is that we didn’t see it on the show. Here is what he had to say in an interview with TVLine:

That’s a common question and I will give you a little sneak peek. So actually, just like Drew, I didn’t bring my bag [to the challenge], so my Shot in the Dark and my fake idol were in there.

The real moral to this story is simple at this point: Bring your bag to every challenge from here on out! Remember that Matt in Survivor 44 fell victim to something similar and at this point, we do think that these sort of twists need to be expected. We don’t blame Sifu or Drew for it, but now this is two straight seasons where this has become an issue. We just feel bad for Sifu in this instance because it feels like him being voted out was largely the safe option. The craziest thing from the outside is that nobody is taking a shot at the Drew, Austin, Julie, and Dee crew — well, we suppose that Jake tried, but some of his mistakes in the past came back to bite him.

