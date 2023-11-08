Is Quantum Leap new tonight on NBC, season 2 episode 6?

Is Quantum Leap new tonight on NBC? We’ve been on a crazy crash-course of drama over the last few weeks, and we want nothing more than to see that keep going.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to share some of the bad news — for the time being, the sci-fi drama is on a little bit of a pause. You aren’t going to see it tonight due to a Presidential Debate and for now, the plan seems to be to bring the show back when we get to Wednesday, November 15. This is when you will see “Secret History,” a super-important story that is going to feature the return of Eliza Taylor as Hannah Carson.

In the event you do want some more insight right now about what lies ahead, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full Quantum Leap season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

11/15/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : At Princeton University in 1955, Ben must find a formula hidden by Albert Einstein that holds the key to nuclear energy before the Nazis get it. He’s surprised to run into a familiar face on campus. TV-PG

What about what lies ahead after the fact here?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that there are some pretty significant hiatuses coming in the near future, and we would say to go ahead and prepare for that. There won’t be any new episodes (tentatively) on November 22 or November 29 due to some special holiday-centric programming, and we know in general that nine episodes were filmed prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

As a result of all of this, there could be some sort of hiatus over the winter when it comes to Ben’s adventures, so be prepared for that in advance. In general, this show has featured a lot of major twists and turns when it comes to the subject matter, and we don’t think it will stray from that anytime soon.

