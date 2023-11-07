Found season 1 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Missing While Indigenous’

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Found season 1 episode 7, a story titled “Missing While Indigenous.” What is it that we can say right now?

Well, for starters, this installment is going to continue to show the Shanola Hampton’s series affinity for taking on a number of important and topical stories. For this one, the title is obviously a dead giveaway — they are going to address a situation that is often overlooked when it comes to missing members of the Native American community. Hopefully, this episode does more than just address a singular situation; it can shine a light on something much larger. We’d say to have some hankies at the ready, but there’s a chance that is a given if you have watched the show as much as you have over the years.

To get a few more details now about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the official Found season 1 episode 7 synopsis below per SpoilerTV:

Native American schoolteacher Denae Wagon decides to deliver her baby on the tribe’s reservation in Virginia but disappears before she can make it home; the search is complicated by a tense family dynamic and Denae’s high-risk pregnancy.

Is everything ratcheting up when it comes to drama at this point?

We tend to think so! There are thirteen episodes within the first season and as a result of that, we are just about at a point where the direction towards the endgame will start to become clearer.

As for the other side of the finale, we know that a lot of things are complicated with that at the moment, as well. We know that the series has delivered some pretty solid live+7 day data for NBC at the moment, and that should be the sort of thing that gives the network some hope. They may wait for some time still to address the future but on some level, we have to think that they are thinking about this already.

