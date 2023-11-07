Survivor 45 episode 7 sneak peek: The Reba, Belo battle ahead

Leading up to tomorrow night’s new Survivor 45 episode 7 on CBS, we do think that there’s a major battle about to unfold. You have the members of the original Belo tribe on one side, and then the original Reba on the other.

So, who is at the center of everything right now? Think in terms of Kaleb, who was almost taken out on this past episode, and then also Emily. She has been with Drew and Austin over on Reba since the tribe swap, but can something be done in order to change that? This is what a brand-new sneak preview seems to suggest.

If you head over to TV Insider, you can see a new scene from tomorrow’s episode where Jake tries to conjure up a plan moving forward. He realizes how close a lot of the people on the original Reba tribe were, and he wants to arrange a counter-attack. This means trying to bring the original Belo back together, even if Bruce and Katurah haven’t been on the same page in forever. That could also include the two from Lulu.

Do we think that Kaleb is desperate to have a home at this point? He should, but is this really the right home? Oddly, it could be. Just think about it like this — the crew from the original Belo are so dysfunctional. There is no way that those five are going to stick together the rest of the way. Meanwhile, Julie, Drew, Austin, and Dee have already been established as a four on Reba — if Emily can’t break in there, she and Kaleb will be expendable.

On paper, it seems like the one-time “Lulu Losers” could be the ones who decide the vote at the end of the day. Whether that happens remains to be seen.

What are you most excited to see moving into Survivor 45 episode 7 overall?

