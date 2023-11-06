Survivor 45 episode 7 sneak peek: How double elimination works

We’ve known for a while entering Survivor 45 episode 7 that we’d be seeing a double elimination. Now, the question becomes how in the world it is going to play out! Let’s just send some kudos to CBS now, for not making us wait for too long in order to have a better sense of this.

Today, the network revealed some new sneak peeks and within them, we learn about the mechanics behind what’s about to happen — and why winning immunity matters here more than ever before.

In these previews (watch here), you can see exactly what is going to happen here as the twelve players are going to be divided up into two separate groups for the immunity challenge. There are two necklaces that are going to be handed out, and that is important since there are going to be two separate votes that are going on. Whoever wins the challenge outright will have the opportunity to cast their votes at Tribal second, which means that their group will have the chance to see what happened first and act accordingly from there.

Of course, the winner also has a chance to take their group over to the Survivor sanctuary for a good reward, not that this is something that is all that much of a surprise.

As for what else is coming…

These previews also indicate that Kaleb will be moving forward with an understanding that he has no real friends in the game after needing to play his Shot in the Dark to stay alive. Every single person voted against him! We do still think he can trust Emily (who just didn’t see a way to vote on his side this past time), but everyone else? Let’s just say that he’s going to have an uphill battle here.

