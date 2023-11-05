Survivor 45 episode 7: Beyond Kaleb, who’s in danger?

As we prepare for Survivor 45 episode 7 on CBS this week, we know that two players are being voted off. Kaleb, of course, has to be the obvious threat when you look at the most recent Tribal Council. He stayed thanks to his Shot in the Dark and just by virtue of that, we tend to think people will go at him almost immediately when they get the chance.

However, let’s say that he wins immunity, makes a big strategic alliance, or manages to find an idol. Who else could be in some jeopardy? Well, at the very least there are a few different names to talk through here.

First and foremost, let’s cast our attention at Bruce. He’s got an idol, and Kaleb can spread that information around to anyone and everyone. Bruce also has shown himself to be a somewhat polarizing social player already, with him irking Katurah and others around camp. It makes sense to take a shot at him, but you have to make him comfortable. The same goes for Austin. Even though not everyone knows he has an idol, you need to make that particular assumption at this point.

So what about some other possibilities? Well, there is a chance that Emily could be an easy casualty if Kaleb wins immunity and Belo and Reba decide to put off an impending war between tribes. We’d also say to keep your eyes peeled for something to happen here with Sifu. He’s never been a core part of the Reba alliance, and almost like we saw with J. Maya, there could be a willingness to let him go. If Kaleb / Emily side with Reba, they will have the majority vote of the merge tribe even if Sifu heads out the door. (Poor guy has been accused of having an idol for a big chunk of the game, even if he doesn’t have it.)

