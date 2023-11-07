Fire Country season 2: More news on potential spin-offs!

While we wait to get some more news on a Fire Country season 2 over at CBS, why not dive into a possible spin-off? After all, the network has already hinted at potentially extending that universe, not that this is much of a surprise. The performance of the show has been incredibly strong to date, and even with the long hiatus leading into the next batch of episodes, that isn’t changing.

While there isn’t that much in the way of major news on possible spin-offs yet, a tiny tease surfaced today that does have us all the more intrigued about the future.

So what can we say? Well, according to a report from TVLine, one of the proposed spin-offs right now is “sheriff-centered.” What in the world does that really mean? Well, we have to wait and see about that. We do think that to some extent, this could be the show almost presenting its own Northern California version of Chicago PD, which of course spun off of Chicago Fire. You can argue that there is a somewhat similar template and yet, there are also a number of other things that feel a little bit different, as well. There is a ton to be excited about and in the end, we just have to hope that the stories live up to some of the hype, should the creative team and CBS go in this direction.

Ultimately, what we think that the network may be looking at here is finding a long-term replacement for SWAT, which is ending with the upcoming season and as a result of that, they do have to figure out some ways to fill a programming gap. That is not easy, but let’s hope that there are some good results uncovered in the end.

As for when the flagship show will return…

At this point, we’re just hoping for February given the fact that the SAG-AFTRA strike remains ongoing.

