The Morning Show season 3 episode 10 (finale): Cory’s visit…

The Morning Show season 3 episode 10 is slated to arrive on Apple TV+ in just a matter of hours now. This is the big finale and, of course, there is so much in the way of drama and chaos coming! Be prepared for some epic twists, but also some opportunities to see what happens with Bradley and Cory as they try to sift through a lot of the aftermath of what has transpired with them already.

Here’s a quick refresher on some of it, just in case you need it. At the end of episode 9, Paul Marks seemingly hit Cory with a devastating expose, one that accused him of “grooming” Bradley with some information that was both true and false. Some things were completely exaggerated, but then there was also everything with him outing her. Meanwhile, Paul managed to find out about what Bradley did on January 6 regarding her brother, putting her in an even more devastating and precarious position than ever before.

So where is all of this going for the two of them? Well, in a new sneak peek over at The Wrap, you can get a better sense of what’s coming up next. In this, Cory turns up to Bradley’s door in order to ensure that they talk things out. However, Bradley doesn’t let him in. That’s when she also tells him about what Paul already knows when it comes to what happened at the Capitol.

How are the two going to get out of this situation? It feels like the only thing that they can really do at this point is try to find a way to decimate Paul’s popularity and in all honesty, this feels like a near-impossible thing for them to try and achieve. Where are they going to find the resources for this?

