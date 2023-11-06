The Morning Show season 3 episode 10 (finale): End of Paul?

In under 48 hours, you are going to have a chance to see The Morning Show season 3 episode 10 on Apple TV+. Suffice it to say, we are very much not ready for it. How can we be? There are so many different stories that need to be wrapped up, and it remains to be seen how many of them will be.

If there is one MASSIVE question that we do have entering the finale at this point, it has every bit to do with the status of Jon Hamm as Paul Marks. Are we going to see the end of him on the show?

On paper, it actually feels like we’ve got a pretty simple answer to this: Doesn’t it feel quite likely? After all, consider the fact that he already filmed a role on Fargo coming up, and we never got a sense that the Mad Men alum signed on to the show to be a part of it for several seasons. Instead, this felt like a season-long role similar to what we’ve seen actors like John Lithgow do on Dexter, with the main difference being, of course, the fact that Paul Marks is not a serial killer.

So if the finale does prove to be the end of Hamm’s time on the show, how could he be written out? Well, we tend to think that a lot of it is tied to the fact that there are major skeletons in his closet that could be unearthed. Someone is going to have to out-flank him, but who is it?

Well, this is where Bradley could come in to the picture! We know already that Reese Witherspoon’s character is in a difficult spot, mostly in that she just resigned from her post and there are going to be rumors aplenty that come from that. Yet, we do have a feeling she’s going to try and do something to stop him, especially since the leverage he had over her is one of the reasons for her resignation in the first place.

