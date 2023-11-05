The Morning Show season 3 episode 10 (finale): Big cliffhanger?

In just a matter of days, you are going to have a chance to see The Morning Show season 3 episode 10 arrive on Apple TV+. This is the all-important finale, and it is going to contain more than likely a few shockers.

Just in case you needed some sort of a template here as to what to expect, just look at what we’ve seen already! Remember that this past episode included with Bradley resigning and Cory being escorted out of the building. How are you going to be able to top all of this? Can you? That is, at least for now, a legitimately good question.

Well, one way to do this is to deliver some sort of big-time cliffhanger at the end of the season, but is the creative team going to do that here? This is a good question, mostly due to the fact that it has never been that much of a priority for the staff of The Morning Show in the past. Instead of being overly focused on that, we have seen instead them try to prioritize just delivering impactful conclusions that largely summarize what we have seen of the story so far. With season 2, for example, the focus was bringing us up to the global health crisis and fully tying up the story with Mitch after his death earlier on.

This time around, our feeling (at least for now) is that the #1 priority is going to be resolving the big Hyperion storyline with Paul Marks. It’s possible that there will be some other stories folded into here with Bradley and Cory’s futures, and maybe one of those will be left open-ended.

One of the reasons why The Morning Show may not always do big cliffhangers is that it may not always be assured far in advance that there will be another season. We’ve known for a while that the Reese Witherspoon – Jennifer Aniston drama would be back for a season 4, but did the writers know when they were putting it together? That is the big question.

For now, our advice is simply to buckle up and prepare for just about anything and everything under the sun.

