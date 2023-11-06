The Gilded Age season 2 episode 2: Who is Susan Blaine?

Tonight’s The Gilded Age season 2 episode 2 gave us a chance to see Laura Benanti in a big role as Susan Blaine. Based on what we’ve seen so far, it certainly seems as though she’s going to have a key role to play in the Russell family moving forward. After all, consider the romantic relationship she has already with Larry!

On the surface, Larry is with Susan in order to tackle a remodeling gig; however, there is obviously more than meets the eye here. This relationship could get serious over time, at least in theory.

So why tell this story in the first place? Well, speaking to TVLine director Deborah Kampmeier explains that the idea here was to paint an original story that isn’t just repeating what we have seen with older women and younger men in the past:

“It was important to me that Susan not be a cliché of an older woman, like some cougar preying on this young man, but that we reveal her heart, her deep need to live again … Larry represents that life. We talked a lot about how she was Larry’s age when she got married and her life stopped. So it’s like she’s been reawakened, and she’s emotionally the same age as Larry because she was Larry’s age when she became imprisoned in her husband’s home.”

Given that we are still early on in this season, we don’t want to make any broad assumptions as to what’s going to happen here. In general, what we do know is that this story will be balanced with about six or seven others across the board. Sure, the opera may take center stage for a good chunk of time, but it’s not going to be the only thing in the spotlight by any means.

