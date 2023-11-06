The Voice 24: When will Knockout Rounds begin?

We know that tonight on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see The Voice 24 continue their Battle Rounds. With that being said, what else is coming after the fact? Is there more to be psyched about when it comes to the Knockout Rounds soon?

Well, this is not one of those situations where we think there needs to be a lot of buildup here. After all, you are going to see the next phase of the singing competition in a matter of hours! As you can see via the official press release below, you are going to have a chance to see both the end of the Battles tonight and also the beginning of the next phase of the competition:

11/06/2023 (08:00PM – 10:00PM) (Monday) : The Battle Rounds end as Niall Horan, John Legend, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hopes of advancing to the 3-way Knockouts, which begin with a Mega Mentor on hand to provide advice to the artists. TV-PG

For those who have not heard, the Mega Mentor for this season is going to be Wynonna Judd, just to give us a double-dose of fantastic country-music royalty. All of the remaining contestants are at this point good, so we don’t think we really have to sit back and question how any of them made it this far. Moving forward from here, the real question is whether or not they can do enough to prove themselves worthy of winning the whole thing. This is not an easy competition! One bad song or a few bum notes can ultimately doom your fate.

Do we wish that the Battles and Knockouts were shorter, giving way to a larger number of live shows? Absolutely, but this just isn’t something that The Voice as a franchise is interested in doing seemingly.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

