Mayor of Kingstown season 3 premiere date: November hopes

With us now officially in the month of November, does that mean some big news is coming for Mayor of Kingstown season 3? It wasn’t that long ago when the Jeremy Renner series was renewed and now, we’re just having to sit back and see what happens from here.

Now that we have said this, though, we do think it is important to practice some caution. After all, we don’t think the series is going to be coming back soon for a multitude of reasons.

First and foremost, remember that with the timing of the season 3 renewal, we’re not even sure that the creative team has the entire story mapped out as of right now. Then, there is another issue here in what is going on amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike. We know that the work stoppage has gone on with the actors for the better part of the past several months, and there is no clear indication that we’re at the end just yet. Have their been talks? Yes, but actors deserve a fair deal and we don’t believe they will stop until they get one. (Also, they shouldn’t stop until they get one.)

If there is any Mayor of Kingstown news this month, it is probably indirect and tied in some way to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Otherwise, we’d be shocked if production starts before early 2024, and a lot of that could be dependent on the physical condition of star Jeremy Renner after his near-fatal accident this past holiday season.

As for a premiere date…

The best-case scenario here is that something gets announced next summer, and we have a chance to see these characters back in the fall of 2024. The good news with a show like this is that due in part to the way in which it is shot, it doesn’t take some extremely long period of time to be polished off in post-production. There can be a speedy turnaround at the end of the day once production is done.

