Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 episode 6 preview

Do you want to learn something more about Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 episode 6? We know that the show has been off the air for a while due to the World Series, but now it’s back and we’re building towards what is hopefully going to be an epic finale here.

So what does lie ahead? Well, we should note, for starters, that there are a ton of people left who are ready to give this their absolute all. They are going to need it, given that the upcoming task is going to be physically and mentally tougher than almost anything that you have had a chance to see so far.

Below, you can check out the full Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 episode 6 synopsis with more insight ahead:

The recruits face the most dangerous task yet, a helicopter survival drill, as a test of their ability to mentally handle a life-or-death situation. There is no room for emotion in controlling the fear to survive, and the Directing Staff assess the recruits’ capacity to switch their instincts on and off in the all-new “Survival” episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test airing Monday, November 13 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SFT-206) (TV-14 D, L, V)

If you do want to claim that Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is the Fox version of The Challenge, a lot of what you could see here could prove that to be the case. Sure, there are a few twists that make it unique, and we’ll have to wait and see just how those are implemented here.

In general, we just hope that both in episode 6 and in everything else that lies ahead, there is a real sense of unpredictability. If you are Fox, the #1 thing you want here is to deliver a product where nobody will really know how things are going to end.

What do you most want to see moving into Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 episode 6?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back to get some additional insight.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







