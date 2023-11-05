Billy the Kid season 2 episode 5 return date hopes at MGM+

Following what you see on MGM+ today, do you want to get the Billy the Kid season 2 episode 4 return date? In a lot of ways, it makes sense to want more!

Luckily, we know that you are eventually going to get more, even if you have to wait for a little while in order to see it happen. There is no scheduled return date as of yet for Western series, but we anticipate that you are going to be waiting at least for a little while in order to see what’s next.

Just think about it like this for a moment — if we were going to see the show back in the near future, this would not be coined the midseason finale today. Split seasons are becoming increasingly common in the TV world, especially this year due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes causing a lot of things to be shaken up a little bit.

From a scheduling perspective, you can certainly say that a lot of things were planned out here in advance. It is no coincidence that the midseason finale for Billy the Kid is airing the same day that the season finale for The Winter King. These two shows are in some ways going to clear the way for the premiere of Beacon 23, a new sci-fi drama that is going to feature Game of Thrones alum Lena Headey in a pretty prominent role.

What sort of stories are ahead?

Well, the writers for the show have done a pretty good job of here of taking their time with certain parts of Billy’s life. The Regulators have been a big part of the narrative so far, but there is certainly a lot of story still left to tell — and from our end, it is hard to imagine all of it being told by the end of this season. Isn’t that a great early argument for a season 3?

What do you most want to see moving into Billy the Kid season 2 episode 5 on MGM+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

