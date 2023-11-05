Time season 2 episode 3 spoilers: The finale already

Next week on BBC One you’re going to have a chance to see Time season 2 episode 3 — so what can you expect to see?

Well, we don’t feel the need to draw anything major out here, so let’s just go ahead and start by sharing some of the bad news. This is going to be the all-important finale, and we tend to think that Jodie Whittaker and the rest of the cast are going to have some big, emotional moments.

Below, you can check out the full Time season 2 episode 3 synopsis with other insight as to what lies ahead:

Orla faces the consequences of her actions and suffers a personal loss whilst still struggling to reconcile with Kyle. With the support of Kelsey and Marie-Louise, Abi finally starts reckoning with her unresolved grief, and risks the judgement of fellow inmates. After a rash decision, Kelsey’s newfound plans are derailed. Can she find the conviction to break away from the influences of her past and find a new way forward?

As we get further and further into this particular episode, we do think that we are going to get some sort of resolution here. After all, remember this first and foremost — we don’t think that the cast and producers would’ve been so interested in telling an incomplete story here. That’s not what a lot of British dramas opt to do. Instead, they have more of an interest in presenting a complete beginning, middle, and end and if they want to tell more stories further down the road, they can find another way to do just that. In the end, there does not really have to be anything that stops them from doing so.

We just know that there’s going to be some great performances throughout here — and also plenty of tension. After all, that has defined a lot of Time so far.

What do you most want to see moving into Time season 2 episode 3 on BBC One?

