Ghosts season 3: How many episodes are being planned at CBS?

We recognize fully that a ton of people out there are waiting to see Ghosts season 3 arrive over at CBS. How can you not? this is one of the most-popular comedies in all of network TV, and we also saw the show end with an epic cliffhanger earlier this year. We gotta learn who was “sucked off” (to use the show’s terminology), right?

Well, here is at least some of what we can say for the time being — provided that the SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved within the near future (which it could, depend on the current state of conversations), there’s a chance that we’ll have at least a decent number of episodes.

According to a new report that is coming in right now from TVLine, you are going to have a chance to see somewhere between 10-13 episodes for the upcoming season. That is obviously less than the first two seasons, but it is enough to tell a defined story with a beginning, middle, and end. That’s not something that was once guaranteed a matter of a few weeks ago.

Of course, our hope is that Ghosts could be back in production following Thanksgiving here in the US, provided that the strike does end.

What does this mean when it comes to a possible premiere date?

Well, it goes something like this — there is a good chance that we’d be able to see some of these episodes air by February, at the latest, provided that this is when CBS would want to air them. We do think that they are going to hurry to put them on the air as early as possible, and for good reason all things considered. This is an anchor for a lot of the rest of their scripted lineup, and the earlier that they can throw something out there about it, the more it is going to help all of their other shows.

What are you most excited to see moving into Ghosts season 3 over at CBS?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







