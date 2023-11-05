Halo season 2 premiere date: Our hopes for November

Are we finally going to learn the truth about a Halo season 2 premiere date over the course of November? Let’s just say that we absolutely want it! As for whether or not we’re going to actually get it, though, that is an entirely different story.

First and foremost, though, we should start off by noting the following: A start date for the video-game adaptation could theoretically be announced at any point. Production has been done for a while now, and really the thing that has been going on behind the scenes for a while now pertains to the post-production process getting wrapped up. Paramount+ likely would want this show out in either the winter or early spring, largely because they need a big-time hit.

Just think about it like this for a moment — the streamer does not have a big Taylor Sheridan show for a while after Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Meanwhile, a lot of projects in general have been delayed by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike.

One important thing to remember at the moment here is that CBS has the Super Bowl in 2024, and that means that they could use the big game to advertise Halo season 2 in some form. Don’t be shocked if they air a trailer then, and the show premieres at some point shortly after to capitalize on all of that press. They can still announce a premiere date soon and still do all of that.

The biggest challenge entering the new season

This is actually not that complicated, as it revolves around the producers finding a way to regain the trust of the fandom after some divisive reviews for the first season. The general consensus on it then was that it really did not do enough to capture the soul of the games, and there needs to be more of a balance this go-around. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that this happens.

What do you most want to see on Halo season 2 when it premieres on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







