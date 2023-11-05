Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1 episode 3 air date, schedule

Following the two-episode premiere of Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1 this weekend, what can be said about episode 3?

Well, if you are looking for finer details or specifics from Paramount+, prepare to be disappointed here. The streaming service is not necessarily in the business of sharing a ton of information now and instead, we just have to settle for the knowledge that the series is going to be airing for the next several weeks.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we should also add the following: We’re not going to be getting two episodes weekly the rest of the way. The double-dose we’re getting this weekend is mostly a way to get people on board the Western right away, not that we think there is any real reason to be worried about that. After all, consider the pedigree for a moment here! You’ve got some of the production team behind Yellowstone and then also the exceptional David Oyelowo both as a star and executive producer. The story of Bess Reeves himself is also rather exceptional, given that we are talking here all about one of the most important US Marshals in history. He also is not someone who has ever received his proper attention in such a way.

If you are at least marginally familiar with Reeves’ story, then you may at least have a partial sense of what lies ahead. Even still, though, we tend to think that there are some other nuances and things that are going to be tackled here and there by the creative team. For now, our advice is to just be prepared for that in advance as much as you can.

Fingers crossed that at some point over the next few weeks, we’re going to have a chance to get a Lawmen: Bass Reeves episode 3 synopsis. At this point, we will be happy to have whatever information we possibly can.

