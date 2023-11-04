Chicago Fire season 12: How many episodes? Current expectation

Just how many episodes of Chicago Fire season 12 are we conceivably going to get over on NBC? The discussion here remains, though of course, we’re hoping to get as many as can be produced.

If you are looking for a sufficient way to break down this situation, it goes a little bit something like this: Filming cannot begin until after the SAG-AFTRA strike is over, and it is also hard to have any sort of proper projection on things for the time being, either. You don’t want to solidify anything, including a premiere date, until you can start to feel a little bit more confident.

Now, let’s go ahead and say this: Even with all of the uncertainty about the end of the strike, a new report from TVLine suggests that a 13-episode season for the One Chicago shows are being planned, with the hope being that cameras will be able to start rolling once we get around to the start of December. That seems like a reasonable expectation, since it will give a few weeks for the actors’ strike to end and a fair deal to be signed. Also, it gives the out-of-town cast a chance to travel back to the Windy City and prepare their lives for the next several months.

We do imagine that the schedule could be fairly compressed to get thirteen-episode seasons done by the time the spring rolls around, but the productions are capable of finding ways to make that happen. In particular, shows within the Dick Wolf universe tend to be extremely efficient, as he has long figured out ways in order to ensure that work gets done within a reasonable span of time (and also for the right price tag).

As for what is coming up this season.

Well, just know this: We are going to be seeing more of Taylor Kinney! That is something that has already been reported.

Related – Want to get some more news about Kinney’s return?

How many episodes do you want to see for Chicago Fire season 12 at the end of the day?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







