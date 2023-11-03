Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? A November 3 update

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Just in case you weren’t aware already, we want nothing more than to see the hit show back. It is really just a matter of when, as there are a number of different things that have to happen for us to get from point A to point B.

Before we dive any deeper here for now, though, let’s just start by sharing where things stand at present. There is no new episode tonight, as the SAG-AFTRA strike remains ongoing. While there has been some discussion between the actors’ guild and the streamers and studios, it remains to be seen when that deal is going to be signed on the bottom line. Everyone wants to return to work, but it needs to be a fair deal and what happens with these negotiations will trickle down to everyone else across the board.

Our hope (fingers crossed) is that the strike ends soon and production can begin this month. If this happens, there is at least a tiny chance that we are going to be able to see Blue Bloods back on the air in late January.

While you wait for more news there, the one thing that we can say for now is that you’re going to be seeing CBS continue to air notable Blue Bloods repeats in the standard Friday timeslot. Tonight, that is going to mean the season 10 episode “Fog of War.” This installment marked the first appearance of Lyle Lovett as Waylon Gates, who has appeared a couple of times sense.

To get a few more details as to what lies ahead in this episode (if you haven’t seen it), go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

Danny and Baez work with Texas Ranger Waylon Gates when they are put on a case to find the Lone Star Killer; after Eddie’s partner mistakenly shoots an undercover cop, internal affairs accuses Jamie of not supervising properly.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

