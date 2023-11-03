Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? A November 3 update

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? If you are like us, then of course you are finding yourself very-much eager in getting more on the show!

Unfortunately, this is where we come bearing some bad news at the same exact time. The Max Thieriot drama continues to be on hiatus, though at least the writers’ room has been open for several weeks now. At this point, the biggest thing that we can say is that there are probably some scripts that are pretty far along, and we are just waiting to see when filming is actually going to get underway.

So is that going to happen in the near future? Let’s just say that the answer to this, at least at the moment, is more than a little bit complicated. There is no new Fire Country tonight, and it does not appear as though there are going to be more in the next several weeks, either. The SAG-AFTRA strike may be inching ever closer to an end, but we’re not quite at the moment yet.

Once it does, we are sure that there will be an effort made behind the scenes to get the cast and crew out to British Columbia and begin production on the next batch of episodes. The faster that they can do that, the earlier the show can premiere! There is still some sliver of hope for a late January start but in order to make that happen, the actors are going to need a fair deal sooner rather than later.

As you may or may not know…

The first season of Fire Country ended with a pretty dramatic cliffhanger regarding Bode, as he chose to sacrifice himself for the sake of someone else he cared about. That does lead to him being in prison, and also in a position where he is lying to a lot of people close to him. Not everyone may believe him, but does that really matter?

For at least the first few episodes of season 2, we imagine that one of the big stories is going to be learning whether or not Bode will be able to free himself from this position. We certainly don’t think it will be easy…

