Survivor 45 episode 7 spoilers: Double elimination ahead

As we do get ourselves prepared to see Survivor 45 episode 7 on CBS next week, there are a ton of things to talk about! After all, we are getting prepared for one of the most dramatic eliminations yet as not just one, but two people are sent out of the game.

So how will this happen? Well, we are going to have a chance to see the first individual immunity challenge of the season and who knows? There could be a few new twists that come along with that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

Just like you would probably expect, the new Survivor 45 episode 7 synopsis does not necessarily give a ton away, but still does a good job of setting the stage:

“The Thorn in My Thumb” – Castaways must hold on for their lives during the first individual immunity challenge to earn safety and a reward at the sanctuary. Then, castaways must come to a consensus on who to vote out at tribal council where two people will be leaving the game, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 8 , (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.

Who is in the most danger?

At this point, it 100% HAS to be Kaleb. He has shown himself to be a great social player and he lucked out thanks to his Shot of the Dark at the last Tribal Council. There is no lessening the target on his back now and he has to hope that he either wins immunity or he figures out a way to get in good with some other people. The same could go for Emily.

Do we think that Belo and Reba are going to battle it out at some point? Sure, but at the same time they have to figure out if they want to make an easy, safer move first.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Survivor 45 now, including what else could be coming

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 45 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







