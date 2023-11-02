Survivor 45 episode 7 preview: Jake wants control!

Following what we saw tonight, we absolutely are eager to see Survivor 45 episode 7 on CBS next week. The proper merge is here! A lot of the nonsense with splitting things into groups seems to be over and now, things are going to be even more chaotic within the game.

As of right now, it does feel like Kaleb is the person who is in the most amount of danger. He is an obvious physical and social threat in the game, and Bruce didn’t like him talking so much when everyone came together.

So what did the preview for what lies ahead show us? Well, we know that Kaleb is still a huge threat in the game after surviving thanks to his Shot in the Dark and now, everything can reset a little bit. Conventional wisdom would make you think that he is a consensus pick to get out the game next, especially since he showed so many theatrics at Tribal Council tonight. Yet, this is a crazy game, it is well-known that Bruce has an idol, and we are on the brink of a huge war between the Reba and Belo tribes. Both of them still have five people left in the game!

Based on what we saw in the promo, it does seem like we’re going to see Jake try and take some control of things moving forward, though however difficult that may be for him remains to be seen. We do think that he is a smart, under-the-radar player right now, and there is a certain amount of value in that.

Who else to watch for?

Well, the alliance of Drew, Austin, Julie, and Dee is still really well-insulated, and there are still some advantages that are at their disposal. What are they going to do with them? Will they hold on for some specific reason?

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 45 episode 7?

