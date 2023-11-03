Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5 premiere date hopes

Following today’s big season 4 finale on Paramount+, what can we say when it comes to a Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5 premiere date? Well, of course there is a lot of different stuff worth saying here!

So, where should things start first and foremost? How about with a reminder that there is 100% another season of the series coming! It’s nice to know that we don’t have to worry about that for the time being, especially since things have gone south with some other versions of the franchise at the streamer. (After all, remember that Star Trek: Prodigy was canceled, but thankfully was saved over at Netflix.)

Let’s get back now to that question that a lot of people are probably eager to learn more about — when another season is going to actually premiere. Our hope for the moment is that it will be here about the same time next year, mostly because it makes sense that there will be a good bit of stability here. The only question is really whether the strikes are going to impact the schedule here at the end of the day.

Hopefully, at some point in the late spring / early summer, some more things are going to start to become a little bit clearer. This has been a really fun past year for this show, whether it be the new episodes that we’ve had a chance to see or that surprising crossover with Strange New Worlds. This is the sort of creativity is the sort of thing that we want to continue seeing from the franchise.

Yes, it is true that there is some established lore within the world of Star Trek — well, actually, plenty of lore. Even still, there is a chance that a lot of new and different things to be explored that we have never seen before.

