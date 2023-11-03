Lessons in Chemistry season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Tackling fame

As you prepare to see Lessons in Chemistry season 1 episode 6 over on Apple TV+ next week, what more can be said?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just say that “Poirot” is one of those episodes where Elizabeth’s world is going to change and change rapidly. She has found a certain measure of success and, of course, there are a lot of different things that come along with that. This means that we are going to be seeing Brie Larson’s character trying to

Below, you can check out the full Lessons in Chemistry season 1 episode 6 synopsis below with some more insight:

Newfound fame presents challenges for Elizabeth. Mad continues her covert mission. Tensions surrounding the freeway come to a head.

Ultimately, this is one of those episodes where everything is going to escalate at some point in here — given that there isn’t all that much left this season, don’t they have to? We do think that there are advantages and disadvantages that of course come with fame, and Elizabeth will have to manage and figure some of that out.

We’ve said this before and, of course, it is worth repeating — if you are familiar with the source material, then you probably have a reasonably good sense of what is coming here. Then again, even if you haven’t seen the source material, there is still a chance that the show could surprise you in some other ways. At the very least, it’s a chance to see a unique presentation of some major events!

Above all else, consider this another great opportunity to Larson to shine. We do wonder if Apple TV+ actually made the right move in airing Lessons in Chemistry when they did, given there was a chance that they could have benefited from the star’s promotion. (Of course, the networks and streaming services could also do more to end the SAG-AFTRA strike.)

