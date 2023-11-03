Invincible season 2 episode 2 air date: What lies ahead?

Following the epic premiere over on Prime Video, what more can we say entering Invincible season 2 episode 2? When will it be available?

Well, the first thing that we absolutely should go ahead and say here is the animated superhero series executive-produced by Robert Kirkman is doing something different from your standard show on the streamer. When you think about Gen V, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, or many of the other shows we’ve seen over the years, they have operated in a way where you get multiple episodes the first week. That’s not happening here.

What is the reason for that? Well, a lot of it is tied to the fact that there are only four episodes in the first part of this season. Because of that, the Amazon-owned streaming service is clearly trying to do whatever they can in order to ensure that they stretch this out as long as possible. Also, remember that they are losing Gen V this week and because of the SAG-AFTRA strike, a lot of other shows have been delayed. It just makes that much more sense to stretch this out for as long as you possibly can.

Rest assured, though, that these are going to be packed full of all sorts of content, including key revelations about a number of different characters and opportunities to see so much more craziness as we move forward. We also anticipate that there is going to be some sort of big-time cliffhanger at the end of episode 4 that sets the stage for whatever is coming up next.

We do understand that we had to wait a long time to get the second season back on the streaming service, but let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best that this story is going to live up to the hype! We certainly know that visually, there are few other shows like this.

