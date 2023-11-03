True Detective season 4 spoilers: Are there Easter eggs?

We know that True Detective season 4 is coming to HBO early next year, and there are so many things to be excited for. These episodes come with the subtitle of Night Country, and they are going to be dark, demented, and also full of mysteries. The cast here includes the likes of Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, and we are going to have a unique setting in Alaska, right in the middle of near-constant darkness.

Basically, things are going to be creepy. Go ahead and prepare for that.

So are there going to be connections between this version of the show and what we’ve seen in the past? Let’s just say we have more info on that now! Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is what new showrunner Issa López had to say:

“There are Easter eggs throughout that you will find and there’s a big, big thing in episode 6 that you will discover in time … It is its own story, but it’s still connected. The spiral is there, the way that there are those dark and ancient gods (perhaps yes, perhaps not) working behind the scenes. It is the same universe.”

So while there are going to be some similarities between this season and the first three, López also noted that there are also going to be a few things that make it stand out:

“I’m not going to follow the format and I’m not going to follow the way it’s shot. I do follow the idea and the aesthetic of this world behind them, and I constantly go back to show you the universe, the world where it’s set, which is so unique. This corner of the north, forgotten by the world, Alaska. That I kept. And then the other thing that I thought was brilliant was two characters in a car trying to decipher the workings of the universe and their souls.”

So rest assured that this season is going to still have a lot of the vibes that you’ve come to expect from this world; we just hope that it can fill a massive HBO void with so many other shows being delayed amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike.

