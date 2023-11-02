Buddy Games season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at CBS?

Following the big season 1 finale over at CBS, is there a chance that you are going to see a Buddy Games season 2? Is it realistic to even hope for it at all?

We should start off here by noting that the Josh Duhamel-hosted competition show is somewhat of an anomaly in the first place. If we had a standard TV season this fall, this is the sort of show that probably would have aired in the summer. It’s designed mostly to be lighthearted fun, and the network tried their best to get some reasonable synergy by pairing it up with Big Brother, one of the most-popular shows in this genre.

Did it work? To some extent, sure. In general, season 1 of Buddy Games averaged a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and a smidge under 2 million viewers a week. The show actually drew more viewers than The Challenge USA, which we would assume is a more ambitious show just because of the location and the number of reality TV veterans that were a part of its cast. (Of course, the numbers we are talking about here are live+same-day, and they could fluctuate once you factor in some DVR figures.)

Because this is an unscripted series, we don’t imagine that CBS will rush anything along when it comes to ordering / not ordering a Buddy Games season 2. Instead, they can just sit back and see how their summer schedule is shaping up next year. We could see it being back if they just want something that is easy, established, and doesn’t require that much of a week-to-week commitment to understand what is going on. In general, we do think that they are trying to get more into this space, and not all of their efforts have worked elsewhere.

The best thing that you can do, at least for now, is exercise some patience — also, if you enjoy this show, go and tell your friends about it!

