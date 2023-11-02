Letterkenny season 12 premiere date, will be final season

For everyone out there who is excited to see Letterkenny season 12, let’s just say that we have good and bad news.

So where should we start off here? Well, for starters, by revealing that the upcoming six-episode season for the Canadian comedy will be the final one. It’s hard to be mad about a series that has gone on for so long, but it has always felt like this was one of those shows that could go on forever! A lot of viewers also discovered it late, so it has that effect similar to Cobra Kai in which a lot of people are still having a chance to experience it for the first time.

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s go ahead and transition over to the good news. Letterkenny is going to be back on Tuesday, December 26 on Hulu here in the United States. (It will arrive the day before on Crave north of the border.) Here is what we can say, per Variety, about the story that is coming up:

“In Season 12, the small town contends with a comedy night at Modean’s, a country music hit, the Degens’ bad influence, a new nightclub, and an encore at the Ag Hall. And that’s just for starters.”

Obviously, we anticipate that there is going to be a lot of comedy within these final episodes, but is there going to be a fitting conclusion at the same time? We sure hope so, but we also tend to think that the door could always be open for future specials and some other good stuff down the road.

Also, don’t forget about the spin-off…

We do still have Shoresy out there, and who knows what else the producers could come up with at some other point down the road? This may be a bittersweet end, but there may still be a chance for there to be new beginnings elsewhere.

