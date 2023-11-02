When Calls the Heart season 11: Hallmark on Lori Loughlin future

Is there a chance that Lori Loughlin could return to When Calls the Heart season 11 as Abigial? That question has been out there, and for good reason.

After all, consider for a moment the end of season 10, where Henry ended up visiting what looked to be Abigail’s home. This was a chance for this character to further his own storyline and also better understand his value within this world.

Do we think that Henry is actually going to spend some time with Abigail? Sure, but that doesn’t mean that she will appear on-screen. Executive producer Brian Bird recently noted in an interview on the Heart to Hearties podcast that anything is possible when it comes to a Loughlin return down the road, and that there are “good conversations” happening about the idea. Of course, these conversations may just be between the producers and Lori at the moment, as it doesn’t appear as though Hallmark itself has gotten on board with anything as of yet.

In a statement per People Magazine, here is what the network’s parent company had to say about the subject:

“Hallmark Media is not in talks with Lori Loughlin about reprising her role as Abigail on When Calls the Heart.”

Loughlin’s original exit from the show amidst the college admissions scandal is pretty well-documented at this point and while she has appeared on the When Hope Calls spin-off since then, that series aired on a different network. We know that she maintains a good relationship with her former co-star Erin Krakow (who is also an executive producer), and that may also be the same for some other people on the cast.

For the time being…

We do still think that a Loughlin return is possible someday. However, at the same time that doesn’t mean that we are going to get it anytime soon. Based on Bird’s comments and then also what we have heard from Hallmark, it certainly does not seem like it is happening in season 11. Remember that a huge chunk of the story has already been shot, so they would be really shocking us if something major is revealed here.

