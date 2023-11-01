When Calls the Heart season 11: Hopes for November

Now that we are firmly within the month of November, what more can we say when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 11? Is there a lot more for us to hope for here?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start off here by saying the following: You don’t have to worry about the state of things at all behind the scenes! The Erin Krakow series has been filming new episodes for a rather long time now, and we are mostly at a point right now where we are waiting for them to wrap things up in British Columbia.

If there is any news that we get from the show’s set this month, it could be about the end of filming. We know that season 10 concluded shooting in mid-November, but things may be slightly different with the timeline this go-around. After all, remember for a moment here that When Calls the Heart needed an interim SAG-AFTRA waiver to start production this time around, and behind-the-scenes teases have been a little more rare amidst the strike. We hope that this will be wrapped up soon with the actors receiving a fair deal. If that happens, then at least we can start to see a few more teases all about what the future could hold — or at least some great shots of Krakow and some other actors.

We aren’t going to get a premiere date reveal this month, barring some enormous Hallmark surprise. Our hope is that we’ll be seeing it back at some point in the spring, and that’s mostly because the network may need it a little earlier in 2024 than they did in 2023.

As for what the story will be…

It does feel now like the producers are moving in an Elizabeth – Nathan direction, regardless of what the polarizing thoughts on that from the fandom may be. Chris McNally will still be a part of the show moving forward as Lucas, so the primary question there is how they are going to be able to incorporate him into the story, especially if he ends up being Governor.

There is a lot of great stuff for the producers to think about — with that in mind, why not cross our fingers here and hope for the best?

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 11, no matter when it airs?

